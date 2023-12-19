Jackson Police Department is giving 300 free hams away to Jackson neighbors for Christmas

The Jackson Police Department is partnering with Garcia Clinical Laboratory to give away 300 free hams on December 20.

The event will be from 10am to 12pm, or until the hams are gone, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Jackson Police Department is helping their community prepare for Christmas. Just a few weeks ago, the Jackson Police Department gave away 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving. This time, the Jackson Police Department and Garcia Clinical Laboratory are teaming up to give away 300 free hams to Jackson neighbors for Christmas.

The Ham Drive-Thru will be at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on December 20, from 10am to 12pm, or until all hams are gone.

Drivers are to enter through North Blackstone Street and exit via West Ganson Street.

