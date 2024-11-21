Jackson Police Department helps neighbors by giving away 500 free turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner

Video shows the turkey drive-thru hosted by the Jackson Police Department.

This is the third year JPD has given away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, and this year they gave away 500.

Neighbors say these free turkeys will help with the high cost of goods, when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's going to make Turkey Day a whole lot better for us," says Graham Hoover, as he waits in line for his free turkey from the Jackson Police Department. With that day right around the corner, the Jackson Police Department is making sure families have a turkey on the table. Tammy Bailey and Denise Johnson say, as they wait in line, "We could use it!" The two were first in line, arriving at 7:15 Thursday morning. Behind them, 499 others, making up the 500 people to receive a free turkey from JPD. Johnson says, "I need one and I'm real low on cash, so I got all the other fixings at the food bank in Brooklyn, so I just need the turkey!"

Olivia Pageau Tammy Bailey and Denise Johnson wait in line for their turkey, and craft while waiting since 7:15am.

The financial burden of holiday hosting is something many neighbors can relate to. Larry Largen, from his car, says, "If you look at the prices in store, the turkeys are like $30-$40 for a 20 pound turkey." A cost the police department, with the help of donors, is happy to cover for the third year in a row.

"You can certainly see some sincere appreciation from a lot of these people," says Police Chief, Elmer Hitt. "Many of them may have wondered if they were going to have a turkey this year. To be able to give them one, certainly, to help them is rewarding." Helping neighbors set the table, when it's not easy. Rachel Largen says, "Times are hard right now. We appreciate it." Johnson also says, "I feel very blessed that I could get a turkey."

