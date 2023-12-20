Jackson Police Department hands out 500 Christmas hams to Jackson neighbors

Wednesday, City of Jackson Police Department partnered with Garcia Laboratory to hand out 500 free hams to Jackson neighbors.

The line started at 6:45am at the Jackson County Fairgrounds to receive a free ham.

With prices for Christmas dinner rising 7% in comparison to 2022, the police department and Garcia Lab aimed to give back in a way that helps put food on the table.

Jackson neighbors lined up as early as 6:45 Wednesday morning for a slice of Christmas spirit from the Jackson Police Department. A recent study found that Christmas dinner prices are up 7% compared to a year ago, with an average price of ham at $2.42 per pound, but neighbors in Jackson were able to grab a ham for Christmas for their own family, or others.

"That's really nice. I'm trying to help this one lady. She's 24 years old. She would feed my mom out at Faith Have Care Home, and I think it's beautiful that the Garcia Lab is doing this," said a ham recipient.

Helping neighbors put food on the table is something the Jackson Police Department has done the past two Thanksgivings. For Christmas, Garcia Laboratory made it possible for them to hand out 500 free hams.

Mary Garcia, President of Garcia Laboratory, shared, "We've been a part of Jackson for over 50 years, and this is just a small way we can give back to our community."

While the long line of cars dwindled quickly, the impact of this event could last, not just into the holidays, but beyond. Chief of Police Elmer Hitt said, "...lot of appreciative comments that are made, and not just for the ham and the assistance, but we get a lot of appreciation for the job we do in law enforcement, as well, which is always nice for our people to hear." A message that echoed hundreds of times on a special day in Jackson.

