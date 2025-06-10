Jackson plans to expand trail system to attract more visitors and improve connectivity

JACKSON, Mich — Gravel roads and dirt trails throughout Jackson County could soon see improvements as part of a master plan to make the area a premier destination for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.



The plan aims to improve existing trails and connect them to create a more accessible network for riders of all skill levels.

Officials have requested $750,000 from the state budget to enhance the trail system and add a bike library.

Local experts believe improved trails will boost tourism and quality of life in Jackson County.

Steve Trosin, Outdoor Recreation Manager at Experience Jackson and a cyclist, believes the county's trail system has untapped potential. "We're looking at expanding and improving this trail system. The Falling Waters Trail goes right through our community and can connect to the Mike Levine Trail up north of town, which then just takes you to all kinds of possibilities," Trosin said.

I met up with Trosin and Josh Blum from Rock Solid Trail Contracting at Ella Sharp Park, as they rode some local trails to assess the current system. "What we're kind of doing right now is we're assessing what's here, so we can figure out where improvements can be made and where expansion can be made. With that, we're gonna create a report and, basically, an overall master plan," Blum explains.

That plan will involve improving the rideability of the existing trail system, as well as connecting it with others throughout the region. "We don't want to change the flavor of what's here, but improve what's here via connectivity, via signage, via better maintenance, and then adding to what's already here to make it more accessible for beginner riders," Blum said.

Trosin, who has been cycling since he was 5 years old, told me the proximity Jackson has to major highways and other trail systems makes it the ideal spot for visitors. "A big part of the puzzle is the connectivity of the trails. Basically, being able to get to different trails without having to ride on roads means having non-motorized options to get to other trail systems," Trosin said.

According to project leaders, $750,000 has been requested from the state budget to improve the trail system and add a bike library for out-of-town cyclists and local residents alike.

An improved trail system will also enhance the quality of life in Jackson, according to Trosin. "More and more people are starting to discover what's available here," Trosin said. "They find out that there's a great trail system here, and then they find out there's a great brewery downtown, and 'Oh, this connects to another trail that we can ride to a different place to do some additional things outside.'"

