Jackson Party Store Shoot-Out: What Really Happened

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys at the scene of a shoot-out earlier this week that narrowly missed a woman in a parked car, shattering her windows.

"They were sitting outside in the car. They're making videos, they're making fun of each other..."

B&S Corner Convenience Owner Indergit Singh described for me what happened in front of his store Tuesday evening:

"And the guy pulled in after maybe like half-an-hour. And another car between them — one lady was sitting in the car and smoking a cigarette."

The woman, he says, was lucky.

"Once they left from the parking lot and they shoot from other end to him. But between the car was sitting there the lady and she had it just pass by from the face....And she's so lucky she didn't move, but if she'd moved a little bit, probably she got hit from that bullet," said Singh.

I wanted to check into the safety around the area...

Singh, who has owned the store since 2006, says he doesn't feel at risk here, despite the incident.

"We don't have any problems," he says. "Nothing so far....Nobody, you know, so far give us any hard time. They come here, they buy their stuff, they leave. That's all."

But neighbors recall a 2021 shoot-out right here that left one person dead and another injured.

And data compiled by Jackson Police show weapons offenses are back on the rise after dropping during COVID.

In general, neighbors believe the neighborhood here has changed for the worse in recent years, transformed by the proliferation of so-called "half-way" houses — housing for ex-prisoners — and suspected gang activity.

One woman I talked to, who hadn't heard about Tuesday's shooting, simply shook her head and said: "It's Jackson."

