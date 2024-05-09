Jackson Parks & Rec looking to hire Lifeguards

JACKSON, Mich. — Time to grab your sunblock and swimsuit because the city of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire lifeguards.

This is for the Nixon Water Park 2024 season.

The park will be open Monday through Saturday 11 am to 6:30 pm starting Monday, June 17th and going through August 10th.

Open positions include pool supervisor starting at $24 an hour, head lifeguard at $19 an hour, and up to 20 lifeguard positions.

Those over 18 will earn $17 an hour, under 18 will get $15.

To submit an application all you have to do is click here.

If you are not certified, the Jackson YMCA is holding lifeguard certification classes May 17-19, June 11-13 and July 18-20.

You can find a link to that right here.

