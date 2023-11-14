Jackson officials meet with the community about the 100 Homes program

The City of Jackson recently launched the 100 Homes program to provide quality, affordable homes in Jackson.

Monday night, community leaders held a meeting to provide more information on the program.

Video shows Cory Mays, the Grant Coordinator for the Jackson Community Development Department, talking more about the program.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday night, community members met with community leaders to talk about a new initiative to reinvigorate the city.

The 100 Homes program is a new project from the City of Jackson that hopes to bring good, affordable homes to the city through a partnership with landowners and two construction companies. Each home is capped at $175,000.

City leaders say this is a unique opportunity for Jackson.

"So we know that other cities have done an amazing job offering maybe down payment assistance or some assistance to developers to try and work on the housing crisis that is facing the entire nation," Cory Mays said.

"I think what sets Jackson's program apart is that we took the time, the energy, we asked the questions, we took the feedback and we built the complete package."

If you didn't get the chance to attend Monday's meeting and would like to find out more about the program, Mays says there's another opportunity later this week.

"Jackson Public Schools is hosting a community forum on Thursday night at 5:30 at the middle school at parkside," Mays said. "I'll be there as well talking about the 100 Homes program and rehabilitation program and how our families, our employees can all be involved in this program."

