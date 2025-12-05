Jackson neighbors still feeling squeezed by inflation

Inflation: Jackson neighbors say they're still feeling it — especially at the grocery store.

Inflation was 2.8% for the 12-month period ending September, says the Commerce Department.

The Federal Reserve's target is 2%.

With inflation still above the Fed's official target of 2%, I'm talking to my neighbors about where they're feeling it the most.

"Kind of all over. I feel that. Obviously grocery store prices are up, but also real estate inflation," says Pam.

Tom says he feels it "almost everywhere — from grocery store to gasoline station."

Are you still feeling it in your budget? I ask Lilly.

"I'm still feeling it in my budget," she says.

According to data just released by the Commerce Department, prices rose 2.8% from September of last year to September of this year. The Fed's target is 2%.

"I think everything is up. I can't think of one thing that's tremendously high," says Tom.

Where does it hit you the hardest? I ask Lilly.

"Gas and food for my son," she replies.

Tom adds: "Certainly nothing is stable or lower."

