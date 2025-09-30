Jackson neighbors: Roads, education should be state budget priorities

- With a deadline of Tuesday night for a state budget deal, Jackson neighbors share what they think the state should be spending our money on.
- Roads and education emerged as priorities.
WATCH THE INTERVIEWS:
"So, there's so many different things I would like to spend state money on…" says Sarah Crane.
Not so easy to decide when we look at all of our various needs — present and future. But some common themes emerged.
"What should the state be spending our money on?" I ask.
"Recently, I've seen the construction [points at Cooper Street bridge] and I think that's fantastic," says Hunter Richey.
"Definitely the roads," says Joshua Kelley.
"Roads!" — several people shouted out to me as they passed by…but also education…and a few others.
"I'd love to see, you know, kids in the trades," says Richey. "I'm an electrician. I have my own company."
"I've got three kids," says Crane. "So education is a huge priority for me, but I also understand the importance of investing in our infrastructure, and looking at things also long-term, like energy."
"I think the priorities should be Jackson Public Schools," says Vittoria Jimerson. "I think it should be child care assistance for families, and I think that EBT and families' accessibility to healthy food should be a priority."
