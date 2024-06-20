Jackson Neighbors Pick Up After Storm

Video shows storm damage and clean-up.

A brief but powerful storm tore through Jackson's East Side Wednesday evening.

The storm downed limbs and utility lines, uprooted trees, and damaged buildings.

Broken limbs, downed wires, uprooted trees…and damaged buildings.

Jackson neighbors are picking up after Wednesday’s brief but powerful storm blew through their neighborhood.

Neighbors on Jackson’s East Side were taken by surprise as Wednesday evening’s downpour suddenly walloped their neighborhood with powerful winds.

Neighbor Scott Wicht says he watched as large trees were "bending over like they were going to snap off.”

Everything happened within 5-10 minutes, he says.

The neighborhood around Seymour Street North of Ganson seems to have taken the brunt, though damage extended as far as the Fairgrounds.

Clean-up crews and neighbors were at work all morning Thursday, picking up debris and repairing utilities.

