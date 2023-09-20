Jackson neighbors fight the impending construction of an asphalt plant

A new asphalt plant is currently in the works near South Meridian and Business 127.

Neighbors are concerned, and have formed the committee, Summit Township Residents Against the Asphalt Plant.

Their concerns are rooted in the close proximity of the plant, the toxicity it will bring to their water, and environmental safety.

Neighbors near South Meridian and Business 127 have growing concern about the impending construction of an asphalt plant that they say is too close to home.

This plant is currently being planned by Willbee Transit-Mix Company Inc. Neighbors in Jackson are fighting against the construction of the plant, due to their concerns of its affects on the environment and potential toxicity of the water.

Amanda Heathman, Environmental Chair of Summit Township Residents Against the Asphalt Plant, stated "There's a slew of environmental concerns that we have. We're just very concerned."

Timmie Snook, another resident of the neighborhood, shared that his primary concern is that of proximity. He his property line currently borders Willbee Transit-Mix's, and Snook's research, from the Environmental Protection Agency, shares that an asphalt plant cannot be built within 1,000 feet of a residence.

Other concerns neighbors have lie with the lack of disclosures received from the company. I wanted to find answers, and tried to contact Willbee Transit-Mix, but have not received any response since.

In the meantime, the Summit Township Residents Against the Asphalt Plant have been attending meetings, making calls, and voicing their concerns to government resources, like the EPA.

Heathman continued, "I like just a mile from here. I don't want to smell it. I don't want my daughter not to be able to play outside. I don't want to not be able to do little neighborhood backyard grills, like we do in our neighborhood in the summertime, because we're scared of what we're breathing in."

This group of passionate residents hopes to receive answers before it's too late. We'll have updates as we learn more.

