Jackson neighbors create winter fun of their own by ice skating after Christmas

The weather around and after Christmas is warmer than usual.

Jackson neighbors are enjoying open-skate at Optimist Ice Arena for some winter fun of their own.

Jackson neighbors are in search of a wintery escape amidst unusually warm days after Christmas. With temperatures ranging in the mid-fifties, local families are lacing up their skates and heading to Optimist Ice Arena.

A mother, daughter duo explained that they had visited Optimist Ice Arena during Christmas open-skates prior, as an activity fun for them and their grandparents. Neighbors, like them, are gearing up to make some cold weather fun of their own, as the daughter added, "It's kind of surprising that it's the day after Christmas and it's warm out."

Another young skater agreed, "It's too hot for winter," while another added, "...kind of gloomy right now." "I wanted it to be pretty and snowy and stuff," she continued, after being asked about her hopes for a white Christmas.

For some skaters, they were eager to get on the ice for the first time. A group of friends shared that they typically prefer roller blading, but came by to try something new, as they wait for a belated-white Christmas.

