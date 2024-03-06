Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney announces candidacy for Michigan's House of Representatives

Wednesday, Jackson's Mayor Daniel Mahoney announced his candidacy for Michigan's 46th District in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, elected in 2022, currently holds that seat.

On FOX47 Wednesday evening, both Mahoney and Schmaltz will be sharing their thoughts on this year's race.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney announced his candidacy for Michigan House of Representatives, District 46 Wednesday morning. Mahoney was re-elected as Jackson's mayor in the November 2023 election, and is now looking to represent Jackson at a state level.

In a press release, Mahoney stated, "As Mayor, I have fought diligently to build a strong economy where no one gets left out or left behind. I'm running for State Representative to continue that strong leadership and stand up for working people each and every day,” (March 6, Committee to Elect Mahoney).

Mahoney is a former President of Jackson County's NAACP branch, and is also known for his involvement on local boards and committees, including Michigan Works, Lifeways Community Mental Health, the Jackson County Land Bank, and the Jackson County Fair Board.

