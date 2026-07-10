Jackson Man Charged in Child Sexual Abuse Materials Investigation

JACKSON, Mich — A 45-year-old Jackson man has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse-related charges following an investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Mark Gibson is charged with aggravated child sexually abusive activity – distributing or promoting, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to MSP, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cyber tip about possible online child exploitation. Detectives executed a search warrant at Gibson’s residence, where they seized digital evidence.

Gibson was arraigned Thursday, July 9, in 12th District Court in Jackson.

If convicted, Gibson faces up to 20 years in prison for aggravated child sexually abusive activity and up to 15 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force was assisted in the investigation by Blackman Township Public Safety, the Ann Arbor Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

State police are urging parents and guardians to talk with children about using the internet safely. Resources to help families protect kids online are available from:

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC): missingkids.org

Michigan ICAC Task Force: michigan.gov/ICAC

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is asked to file a report with the NCMEC CyberTipline at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

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