Jackson man arrested on child sex crime charges

JACKSON, Mich — A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with seven felonies related to alleged sex crimes against children.

On Wednesday, detectives of the Jackson Sheriff’s Office arrested John Richard Ess, a 42-year-old Jackson resident, after an investigation that they say revealed five known victims under the age of 18, spanning over four different states.

On Thursday, Ess was charged by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office with seven different child sex crime felonies.

Ess remains in police custody on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives are asking neighbors to report any additional information or other suspected crimes involving John Ess.

