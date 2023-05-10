Jackson man arrested in connection to April drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Mich. — On Friday, April 14 at 8:20 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call on the intersection of Dearing Road and Michigan Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old woman who had been struck in the face by a bullet, but it was a non-life threatening injury.

Further investigation led officers to believe that the woman was hit by a stray bullet from a passing motorists. Witnesses observed three vehicles chasing one another, and the occupants of one of the vehicles were shooting at the other two.

After detectives obtained video surveillance footage from Western School District, residential security cameras and two local convenience stores, they were able to produce descriptions of the three vehicles involved in the shooting. Surveillance videos show at least two subjects leaning out of a vehicle window firing rounds out of their weapons striking the unrelated motorist.

Detectives identified the first person of interest, a Jackson man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest on the grounds of assault.

On May 9, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Jackson County Special Response Team executed a search warrant for the 500 block of West Trail, where detectives arrested a 22-year-old Jackson man connected to the shooting. Additionally, officers arrested two additional subjects for violating parole and a federal probation violation.

Two handguns and heroin were located by officer within the residence. One of the handguns was previously reported as stolen to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

The 22-year-old man is now in custody on a felonious assault warrant, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition charges.

