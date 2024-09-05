Jackson Lions fans share their excitement for the upcoming season

Video shows Lions fans in Jackson sharing their excitement about football season quickly approaching.

Some fans have been watching since the days of Barry Sanders and Billy Sims, while others simply enjoy watching the games with family.

Sunday night football kicks off this Sunday.

Catch the first game on FOX 47 of the season against Tampa Bay on September 15.

A new season of Lions football is right around the corner, and the excitement and expectations are higher than ever. Here in Jackson, neighbors are already preparing to defend the den and push the team to the Super Bowl.

Brothers Adam and Allan Artz say they've been fans their whole lives, even though Adam says, "We've suffered since we were little." However, that suffering has ended in recent years when Adam reassures, "We're all for the Honolulu Blue."

Fans in the Jackson neighborhood are gearing up for a football team that expects to win big. Adam promises, "This season is going to be super. I can assure you." Amy Ramsay shares that Sundays are a big day for her family. "My dad loves to do cookouts, grill out, smoke meat, and do big family gatherings," in celebration of Sunday night football.

In anticipation of this season, some neighbors are reflecting on Lions of the past. Joe Miskowski shares, "I really liked watching Billy Sims, Barry Sanders, the Silver Rush back in the 80s..." Ramsay says, "It's kind of a madhouse. My dad and my brother are big sports guys, so football is just insane and loud. Very loud."

Fans are still excited for the Lion's future, with the leader of the pack. Miskowski says, "I like their new coach, Dan Campbell. He's really good." Adam also says, "We love the new Lions. We love Coach Campbell. He's our kind of guy."

With all this excitement, one question looms over: Will the Lions make it to the Super Bowl this year?

Adam says, "That sounds super!" Allan adds, "First we got to make the playoffs, and I think that's achievable." Miskowski agrees, "Hopefully they can get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl. That'd be great; it was close last year."

That journey starts Sunday night.

NFL DRAFT: One Jackson Lions fan gives a new meaning to the term "Sunday Best"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook