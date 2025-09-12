Jackson judge faces allegations of misconduct

A Jackson judge could face sanctions after an official complaint of misconduct.

Michigan's Judicial Tenure Commission has filed an official complaint about Judge Thomas D. Wilson with eight counts of alleged misconduct.

A public hearing will be held to present evidence.

Michigan Supreme Court will decide on sanctions recommendations.

A state commission centered on integrity in Michigan's courts has authorized a complaint against Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas D. Wilson. According to the commission's executive director, the complaint against Wilson could lead to sanctions.

First, what is the Judicial Tenure Commission.

According to the Commission, its role is to enforce ethical standards for judges. And that Commission authorized a complaint that alleges Wilson interfered in case proceedings, failed to disclose conflicts of interest, delayed decisions and obstructed the reporting of delays, and accepted prohibited gifts. According to the complaint, he is also being accused of sexual harassment and intoxication in public and on the job.

This is not a criminal case.

The Judicial Tenure Commission says the allegations will be discussed at a public hearing, recommendations will be made as to any sanctions, and the State Supreme Court will decide on those sanctions, which may include removal.

I reached out to the Commission's Executive Director Lynn Helland to find out what happens next. Helland says the state Supreme Court will now appoint someone called a "master" to preside over the public hearing, and:

"At the public hearing, we'll introduce the evidence that supports the allegations in the complaint. The master will then prepare a report for the Judicial Tenure Commission and the Commission will decide whether misconduct has been established and, if so, will make a recommendation to the Supreme Court for whatever sanction the Commission thinks is appropriate," says Helland.

Helland says it will then be up to the State Supreme Court to decide on recommended sanctions. Any sanctions may include removal.

As to whether cases where alleged conflicts of interests should have been disclosed could be reopened, Helland says that is up to litigants and their attorneys, and not the Commission.

I reached out to Judge Wilson for comment. His office directed me to his attorney, Thomas Cranmer. I did not hear back from him.

