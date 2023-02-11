Jackson horror film festival Blood Bash is sure to fright

JACKSON, Mich. — Blood Bash film festival is back for its fifth year. This year, the festival will be featuring 44 films.

"There's 1,483 films that submitted this year, the top 44 make it to the festival. The top 24 play [Friday night], and then, the top 20 play [Saturday] and go for the Blood Bash best in show trophy," said MEGAXP founder James Seagraves.

Saturday is a jam-packed day full of films, cosplay, carnival games, prizes and vendors.

"We are kind of spawned from a comic-con type company, and this has a lot of almost like panel-esc things. There's gonna be an audience game of Ultimate Werewolf, there's gonna be an audience play through of the specter files, they're gonna have like not show and tell but just tell of paranormal experiences people have had and stuff like that, so it's going to be a community effort," said Seagraves.

Entrance to the festival is $15 and includes all events.

