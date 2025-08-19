Jackson homicide suspect found, arrested in California

JACKSON, Mich — A suspect in the homicide case of Mia Sims, an 18-year-old Jackson resident, has been located and arrested in California.

Antonio Green was arrested in Fresno, California, for allegedly shooting Mia Sims in the neck back in July.

Jackson police say they found Sims in the 1500 block of Carl Breeding Way in a car with a gunshot wound in her neck.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Prosecutors and police say the process of bringing Green back to Michigan has begun, but no date has been set for when he will return to Jackson.

Green was arrested on several charges, including Homicide- Second Degree Murder and felony firearm.

Green is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Second Degree Murder charge.

