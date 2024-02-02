Jackson family finally gets closure after losing son to a distracted driver

Kory Wittman was killed March 19, 2022 by a distracted driver while walking his dog, Faith.

On March 19, 2022, 25-year old Kory Wittman was killed by a distracted driver while walking his dog, Faith.

Kory's family initially filed against the driver, but then moved on to collect an under-insured policy from their own carrier.

Their attorney, Bruce Inosencio, explained, "If you have under insured or uninsured coverage in your policy, like Mr. and Mrs. Beagle did, you can then file a first party lawsuit against your own insurance carrier, in an effort to collect the under-insured or uninsured benefits," he said. "This is one of many distracted-driver cases that we've had, where someone has been seriously injured or killed, and every time, it's preventable."

Friday, Kory's parents, mother Tina and step-dad, Jeff Beagle, settled for $250,000 against their insurance agency, ending what has been a long journey for the mourning family.

Kory's mother shares, "(It's) Definitely has been a very, very long journey. - The whole journey has been very emotional. You don't want to wish this on anybody."

To prevent similar tragedies from happening, Kory's family has started a foundation in his honor, with the Walking With Faith Kory C. Wittman Memorial, to raise awareness and prevent cases involving distracted drivers.

"Kory's always been about helping people," Tina says, "Children, elderly, strangers...and I think he would be proud for what we're trying to do to keep moving forward."

The family's foundation will be hosting a 5k on April 6, the beginning of what they hope to be a continuation of Kory's legacy.

Foundation website: distracteddriverawareness.com

