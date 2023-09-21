Jackson experiences a string of bank robberies

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One person is in custody after a reported bank robbery, here at Flagstar Bank on West Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

An employee at Flagstar did confirm that everyone inside was safe after the robbery had occurred. Although, the Brown Street Flagstar Branch did have an attempt as well.

The suspect was detained on Steward Avenue, and an eye witness shared that he saw the subject run into a nearby home with a bag, and was quickly followed by police.

The robbery and attempted robbery both happened all too coincidentally, with the American 1 Credit Union on West North Street also being hit yesterday, September 19th. American 1 confirmed that everyone on site was safe and resumed normal operations at 1:30pm.

