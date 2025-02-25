Jackson Democrat Chair: "Assault on democracy" has us ready to mobilize

Jackson Democrats share their concerns and plan of action following their state convention last weekend.

They say they're coming out of their convention ready to listen and lean in.

Of particular concern to them: the Trump Administration's broad assertion of executive power.

WATCH THE VIDEO for details from both leadership, and rank-and-file.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The convention was fantastic," says Jackson County Democrat Chair Amador Ybarra.

"Very energetic. There was a whole lot of people....It was a very energizing experience," says delegate Pamela Schuster.

With both major parties coming out of their weekend state conventions, I talked to Jackson Democrats today about their plans and priorities as they prepare for our next election cycle.

"Politics affects everything you do in life. Whether you know it does or not," says Schuster. It was her first time at a state convention...and she says she came away energized. "I know a lot of people say they don't care about politics, or aren't involved in it, but you are."

On Monday, I talked with Republicans in my neighborhood of Jackson County after the GOP state convention.

As your neighborhood reporter, I always listen to both sides, and now I'm talking with neighbors about the Democrat state convention that was also over the weekend.

According to Ybarra, "the vibe was definitely that everybody wants to lean in with the leadership that we have just elected."

Ybarra says first on his to-do list here in our neighborhood — listening and outreach: "The most important thing is to reach out to different people in the community and engage them in what are their concerns, what are their interests."

Ybarra says what he sees at the federal level is concerning: "The assault on democracy at the federal level is unacceptable….We don't want the executive branch to take over the entire government."

...and closer to home, Ybarra told me about issues in and around Jackson that Democrats can address:

"Schools are a big deal in Jackson County, I think. Roads are a big deal, I think. I think protecting our water is a big deal. That's going to come up here….Housing — affordable, accessible, safe housing is…where?....That's a huge thing for Jackson."

Schuster says if ever there was a time to get involved, she believes that time is now:

"You can't sit back anymore. It's too important….there's too much riding on it right now."

