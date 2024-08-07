Jackson County's Public Safety Millage fails

JACKSON, Mich. — On August 6, Jackson County voters determined whether or not a new jail is in Jackson's future. After results came in, the millage failed 12,049 to 12,886 (48.3% yes and 51.7% no).

Find Mid-Michigan election results here.

Voters rejected a .90 millage rate, that would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $45 per year. This is not the first time voters have rejected a millage to fund restorations at the Jackson County Jail. In 2022, voters rejected a 1.0 millage in the election.

If passed, the 2024 public safety millage would have funded a new jail to be built at the Chanter Road facility, helping solve issues of overcrowding, sanitation, and public safety.

