Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducts 6 search warrants in homicide investigation

JACKSON, Mich — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted 6 separate search warrants, continuing its Summit Township homicide investigation that took place back in May.

Sheriff's Deputies say on May 17, they were called to 103 Lincoln Court in Summit Township and found four victims with gunshot wounds.

Anthony Glen Owens Jr., a 44-year-old from Jackson, died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported that it conducted 6 search warrants at various locations throughout Jackson County.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any specific details about the evidence seized or individuals involved.

