Jackson County Sheriff's Department voice their concerns to County Commissioners

Video shows the county commissioner meeting on Tuesday.

Larry Jacobson, President of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department Road Patrol Union, says the county commissioners have not been supportive of getting previous millages passed.

With a potential of $1.25-1.5 million to be cut from funding, the sheriff's department is concerned about the cuts that would have to happen if the upcoming millage does not pass.

"It is time for you guys to get the to get the trust back from the public," says one member of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department to the County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday.

After two millage failures, concern continues to grow for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department. Another comment that was made came from Larry Jacobson, President of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department Road Patrol Union. Jacobson said to commissioners, "If this millage fails, the people that elected all of you are going to feel this pinch."

Tuesday, the sheriff's department and several Jackson-area neighbors came to voice their concerns to commissioners. The department is facing a potential $1.5 million budget shortfall, should November's millage fail. Union members within the sheriff's department believe there has been a lack of support from commissioners.

WATCH:

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department takes a stand when it comes to the passing of the next millage

Before the meeting, Jacobson shared, "Our primary concern, right now, is the commissioners seem to have a bit of nonchalant, ambivalent attitude about this whole thing." County Commissioner Corey Kennedy responded to those claims at the meeting. He said, "First and foremost, the thing everybody should know is there is no 'Defund the Police' movement on this board or in this administration. We support law enforcement in Jackson County 100%."

Kennedy referenced the graph below to show neighbors the state of fiscal reality the county is in:

Graph Courtesy: Corey Kennedy, County Commissioner

Kennedy stated, "Look at the departments that are left. Look at their funding levels and realize the situation that we're in." While some of this is up to voters, the sheriff's department hopes expressing their concern can begin to bridge the gap. Jacobson says, "We're hoping that, by having conversations today, and bringing this to their attention at this level, that maybe we can work together somehow, so that we can work together rather than against each other."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook