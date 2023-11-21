Jackson County museums have holiday events to fill your entire December

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The holiday events scheduled for Jackson County Museums will have your schedule jam-packed with holiday cheer. Museums all over the Jackson neighborhood will be hosting holiday events throughout the month of December.

Just to name a few, people can experience Grass Lake's annual Festival of Lights, visit Santa at Ella Sharp Museum, wander into old houses that have decked the halls, for Christmas, travel back in time for a vintage Christmas, and, of course, enjoy some holiday sweets and treats.

Schedule courtesy of Experience Jackson. A full rundown of each event can be found at experiencejackson.com/museumholiday

