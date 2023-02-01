Jackson County inmate overdoses, while in police custody

JACKSON, Mich. — An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Jackson County Jail overdosed on heroin while in custody and later died after being transferred to Henry Ford Hospital.

The 33-year-old inmate was found unconscious last Thursday after allegedly ingesting a lethal amount of heroin while in custody. He was treated with multiple doses of NARCAN, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

This wasn't an isolated case. Deputies say two other inmates also ingested the narcotic.

One inmate was on the third floor of the prison and another on the first floor. They were both treated at the hospital and released.

Jackson County police are unaware of how the three obtained the narcotic. A K9 search did not reveal any more narcotics in the prison.

The incident is currently an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at 517-768-7904.

