Jackson community making sure everyone has food on the table this Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Mich. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and some of our neighbors in Jackson are working to make sure everyone has food on the table.

The Jackson Police Department's second annual Turkey Drive-Thru will take place on Monday at the American 1 Convention Center at the county fairgrounds.

The department will hand out the turkeys to Jackson Residents from 10 am until noon, while supplies last. Last year, they handed out 150 turkeys and we're told they hope to double that total this year.

No sign up is necessary. You can enter the parking lot through the N. Blackstone Street entrance and pull through to the Drive-Thru site. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles, though. And there's a one turkey limit per vehicle.

Tuesday, 20 Past 4 Provisioning is partnering with Community Choice Credit Union for a turkey dinner giveaway with the goal of getting people Thanksgiving dinner meal kits that can be prepared at home.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can send an email to turkeygiveaway@20past4pc.com. The first 100 emails will be accepted for the kits, and will receive an email with pickup instructions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook