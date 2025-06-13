Jackson College food pantry is set to expand, to better serve students facing food insecurity

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson College's food pantry, Harriet's Hub, is expanding to offer more food options to students who may be struggling with food insecurity. The South Michigan Food Bank and Jackson College have partnered to receive a grant from Feeding America to help with the expansion.



The food pantry serves students who need food for themselves and their families.

The pantry is made possible by a partnership between South Michigan Food Bank and Jackson College.

The food pantry has just received a nearly $40,000 grant from Feeding America.

Beans, cereal, water - these are just some of the items stocked at Harriet's Hub on Jackson College's campus, a food pantry open to any student enrolled at the college.

"Students can come in here and feel comfortable picking up things, not just for themselves, but our students sometimes take it home to their families, so their families can eat as well," Alytrice Brown says.

Brown, who serves as Chief Student Services Officer at Jackson College, leads the program that runs the food pantry. She tells me several students stop in each day to take home the food they need. When asked about the approach to the pantry's design, Brown explained their philosophy. "Well, we want students to use it. We don't want them to feel like they can't afford food, so they have to come to the food pantry. Then, that when they get here, they're leaving with something generic or something they wouldn't normally purchase."

Not having enough food to eat is a widespread issue across our neighborhoods. Peter Vogel, CEO of the South Michigan Food Bank, says food insecurity in Southern Michigan exceeds the national average. "Demand is really, really high. When you start thinking about college kids, there's a real reality there," Vogel says.

The partnership between the South Michigan Food Bank and Jackson College, supported by a nearly $40,000 grant from Feeding America, will allow for significant improvements to the food pantry.

"It's really important to look at the population and be able to help out, but I think what's also really valuable is that, this pantry, they're really trying to make it as user-friendly as possible," Vogel says. The vision includes expanding the refrigerated section and adding more shelving to offer a wider variety of food options to students, ensuring no student goes hungry.

How a Feeding America grant will benefit workforce development at Jackson College

"The grant will go a long way in helping us connect with our students and giving them more choices," Brown shares.

