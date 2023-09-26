Jackson College Board of Trustees votes to wait on external investigation over harassment claims

Controversy has recently hit Jackson College, with students and community members alleging harassment as well as racism by faculty at the school.

An internal investigation was launched by the school.

The Board of Trustees voted Monday to wait until the findings of the internal investigation come out before voting on starting an external investigation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here at Jackson College where the school held a special board meeting Monday night to determine the next steps after the school was hit with controversy in recent weeks.

"If I'm going through this, and I've been going through it for four years now, then I can only imagine what our students are going through," one community member said during public comment.

Some emotional testimony shared Monday night. Community members coming to the board to urge them to move forward with an outside investigation into allegations of harassment, and even racism.

"Out of all the other participants providing mental health and wellness services, I was the only one required to provide proof of insurance," another community member said.

The board deliberated for some time, questioning whether it is best to move forward with the investigation now or wait for findings from the College's own independent investigation.

"I think you hear one side, and I don't disagree with you, but I'd also like to hear the other side too," Board of Trustees Chairman John Crist said.

They ultimately voted to wait until they learn the College's findings at next month's board meeting.

"Five to two, and it passes."

Now this situation is far from over, and we'll make sure we bring you the latest updates both on air and on our website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook