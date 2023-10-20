Jackson College Board of Trustees votes for external investigation into allegations of harassment and racism

The Jackson College community came to the board in September, urging them to look into allegations of harassment and racism at the school.

After the board did not vote on the investigation at their October 16th meeting, they held a special meeting Thursday night to hold the vote.

Video shows reaction from the community as well as the board.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Jackson College Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to move forward with an external investigation into allegations of harassment and racism at the College. The Board decided to hold a special meeting Thursday to vote after passing on the issue earlier this week.

The community speaking during public comment with one final push for the Board to vote yes to the investigation.

“After reviewing the president's response to concerns expressed at recent board meetings, I feel compelled to express my support for an external investigation," one speaker said Thursday.

The Board deliberated on the issue for a short time, before deciding to move forward with the investigation.

The decision is a relief for many in the community.

"It feels good," said Na'Tiyah Jones-Montgomery, a student at Jackson College and a vocal force in the push from the community. "I hope they voted yes because it was in their hearts and not just because the majority would be mad."

After the vote, the Board's Chairman expressed his views from what they've heard from community members.

"I think the decision here as a Board, we've heard a number of things from the community and so forth," Board Chairman John M. Crist said. "And I think they wanted to go forward with it."

