Jackson City leaders pause the metered parking system before it takes effect in July

JACKSON, Mich — The City of Jackson is pausing its downtown metered pay-to-park system after feedback from neighbors.

The decision came after Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney spoke with downtown business owners, where the owners raised concerns about the impact on their businesses.

“We have heard the concerns of our business owners and community members loud and clear,” said Mayor Mahoney. “Our goal is to create a system that works for everyone—residents, visitors, and businesses alike. After taking the feedback into careful consideration, we believe it’s necessary to take a step back and engage in further discussions before moving forward.”

The metered parking system was initially set to take effect on July 1st, 2025.

Officials say the system was meant to generate revenue for parking maintenance by transitioning the financial responsibility from business owners to neighbors using the spaces.

A special Jackson City Council meeting has been scheduled for March 26th at 7 p.m. to discuss the decision to implement the metered parking system.

The meeting will take place in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers of City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.

City leaders say they will use this meeting to address public concerns and explore alternative solutions.

