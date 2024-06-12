Jackson City Council Moves on MLK Dr Reconstruction, Assessment Ordinance Changes

Jackson City Council votes unanimously to fund MLK Drive Reconstruction to secure state and federal grants.

Council votes 5-2 to approve special assessments ordinance changes that exempt major streets from supermajority rule if property owners object to assessments.

Second vote required in one month for exemption to take effect.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to proceed with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reconstruction and to make it easier to impose special assessments on property owners affected by major street repairs.

City Council approved a resolution committing the City to spend about $750,000 on reconstructing a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive — a match that will entitle it to about $6.7M in state and federal funding for the project.

Where the City’s funds will come from is not yet entirely clear.

Property owners that received special assessment notices for the MLK project are collecting signatures to force Council to approve the project only by supermajority vote.

But concurrently, Council voted tonight to approve changes to the ordinance that allows them to do that. This did not sit well with many in attendance.

“Is the only reason you doing it because you know MLK is getting ready to be assessed and you know what’s going to happen if it don’t come out right? You think Lansing Ave. was a problem? You know MLK is going to be a problem,” warned MLK corridor neighbor Cathy Moore.

WATCH MOORE ADDRESS CITY COUNCIL:

MLK Corridor Neighbor Cathy Moore Addresses Jackson City council

A second vote in one month is required for the changes to take effect.

Council Member Arlene Robinson, who represents Ward 1, where MLK Drive is located, was one of five who voted in favor of the changes.

“The government funds that we turned down — federal or state funds that we would be able to use — I really hate to give those funds back,” reasoned Robinson.

ROBINSON'S EXTENDED REMARKS:

Jackson City Council Member Arlene Robinson on Special Assessments Ordinance

What remains to be seen is whether the proposed ordinance changes will take effect in time to apply to the MLK Drive reconstruction assessments.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook