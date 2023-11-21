Jackson City Council holding interviews for vacant seat

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson City Council is getting closer to filling its vacant 5th Ward seat. Candidates will be interviewed for the position at a special meeting on Monday.

The seat was vacated back in September after Karen Bunnell resigned. The Council has until November 29 to fill the seat, and we're told a decision will be made following the interviews.

The meeting will start at 1 pm in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The candidates for the open seat are:



Christy Davis

Shalanda Hunt

Sam Kloos

Anson Lah

Todd Moore

Robert Porter

Holly Rose

James Warner

Tonja Worthey

Candidates will be interviewed in alphabetical order.

