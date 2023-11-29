Jackson City Council fills vacant Ward 5 seat

JACKSON, Mich. — Election season is over, but more changes are coming to Jackson's City Council. The City has filled its vacant Ward 5 seat.

During Monday night's special City Council meeting, the council appointed Shalanda Hunt to fill the vacancy.

She's the Vice President of the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education. Hunt was sworn in Tuesday, and will serve until the primary and general elections in 2024.

The seat had been empty since September after Karen Bunnell resigned from the seat.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook