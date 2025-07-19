JACKSON, Mich — A community organization in Jackson received a grant Friday to help local students get back-to-school supplies.

The $2,500 grant will support Jackson First United Methodist Church's annual Back-to-School Blast event.

The program provides free backpacks, school supplies, clothing and services to help low-income students.

Nearly 1,400 students are expected to benefit from this year's event.

The Jackson First United Methodist Church received a $2,500 grant that will go toward its annual Back-to-School Blast.

Jackson church receives $2,500 grant to help students with back-to-school supplies

The Back-to-School Blast provides free backpacks, school supplies, clothing and services to help low-income students succeed in the classroom.

"It's so important to make sure that our kids that need these school supplies get what they need to start the school year off right," Republican State Representative Kathy Schmaltz said.

The church expects to serve nearly 1,400 students at the event, which will take place on July 25 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

The event is open to all who need assistance.

