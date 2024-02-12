Jackson celebrates the official groundbreaking of the downtown YMCA, a $25 million project

Video shows some of the renovations already in progress, along with portions of the groundbreaking ceremony.

Jackson came together to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for their YMCA on February 8.

CEO Shawna Tello shares the long journey its taken to get to this point.

Thursday brought a packed house of members, donors, and legislative leaders to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Jackson's downtown YMCA. The facility is currently in phase one of a construction project that will extend through May of 2025, with a price of $25 million. The reimagined YMCA will include a 13,000 square foot addition, a new entrance, wellness space, and be an all-around more accessible facility.

CEO Shawna Tello says that, while it's taken almost a decade to get to this point, it's still hard to believe this day has come. "It almost doesn't seem real. It's been a long journey. There have been challenges along the way that we never thought we would come up against. It's been reassuring to see the continued support of our investors, our volunteers, our community, and to know that when the time was right, this would in fact happen."

Though the facility will be under construction for the near future, its doors will still be open to its members, who will soon be able to enjoy a reimagined YMCA.

