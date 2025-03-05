Jackson Catholics pray for ailing Pope Francis as Lent begins

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent — a season of reflection and penitence for Christians that leads to the Easter season.

As Pope Francis struggles with serious illness, it's an Ash Wednesday more somber than most for Catholics in our neighborhoods.

WATCH THE VIDEO for a glimpse of local Catholic traditions, and how Catholics are praying for their leader, Pope Francis.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As the season of Lent gets underway, prayers are being said for Pope Francis, who's been struggling with serious illness.

Tuesday was the last day for Catholics to indulge before 40 days of Lent, which begins on "Ash Wednesday".

"A lot of people come to the church on Ash Wednesday," says Timothy Nelson, Pastor of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church. "And they come with a somber attitude, but kind of a longing, as well."

The day is known for the ritual that places a mark on one's forehead.

"After the preaching, after the homily, the priest will put ashes on their forehead, either saying 'Remember, you are dust and unto dust you shall return' or 'Convert and follow the Gospel'," explains Nelson.

And this Ash Wednesday — perhaps an even more somber one than most, as Catholics pray for the ailing Pope Francis.

Parishioner John Bremiller says: "We pray for him every day with hope that he will recover quickly."

"He's 88 years old with a significant lung infection," notes Nelson, "so it's a delicate time for him, and we keep him in our prayers."

The Vatican has called the Pope's health condition "complex".

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook