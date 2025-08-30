Jackson businesses at major highway intersection anticipate boost from Labor Day weekend travelers

Local business owners in Jackson are optimistic about increased foot traffic during the Labor Day weekend, with the city's strategic location at the intersection of I-94 and US-127 expected to draw visitors from out of town.

Jane Flores, general manager of Jackson Crossing Mall, is looking forward to welcoming tourists to the shopping center.

"Oh we hope to see a lot of out-of-towners with our new carousel that's drawing in an awful lot of attention. And we're right here at the greatest intersection at 94 and 127. We're so convenient," Flores said.

The holiday weekend comes at a transitional time for retailers, as summer vacations end and back-to-school shopping continues.

"Right now we're looking at Labor Day weekend which is a really big one. I think everyone's back from some of their holidays that they've been, the vacations they've been taking. I think they are going to be in trying to see what's available on sale for back to school," Flores said.

Small business owners are also preparing for fluctuating customer traffic. Tasha McFeters at Jackson Popcorn Depot shared her expectations for the weekend.

"Labor Day weekend, we usually, it's a hit or miss. There's either a lot of people or hardly any. Usually, it's a pretty busy day I would say," McFeters said.

McFeters noted that her unique popcorn business often attracts tourists who are passing through Jackson.

"You can just tell, they are just amazed by this store. They think it's a Willy Wonka kind of thing or something, you know. And it's fun. It's fun. How can you not have fun here?" McFeters said.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney, who owns a smoothie store with his wife, understands the seasonal shift that occurs around Labor Day weekend.

"We know Labor brings about a lot of travellers and people looking for good deals, and it's kind of just switch of season where people start doing their holiday shopping and all those things. So, we're excited for the weekend," Mahoney said.

With his business in its second year, Mahoney reflected on last year's holiday weekend performance.

"I do recall it being very steady, pretty busy. You know, a good weekend," Mahoney said.

The mayor also offered a message to residents and visitors alike for the holiday weekend.

"I just hope everybody has a safe weekend, and has a good time, and enjoys this four days of rest that we all so greatly need," Mahoney said.

