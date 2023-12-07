Jackson Area Transportation Authority to bring holiday cheer to assisted living homes this holiday season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Do you hear what I hear? This holiday season, you may recognize some carolers that are spreading Christmas cheer to local assisted living facilities. The team at Jackson Area Transportation Authority, as well as their families, will be touring local assisted living centers in Jackson to sign Christmas carols.

If you, or someone you know, currently resides in Jackson Interfaith Shelter, The Legacy Assisted Living, John Ganton's Countryside, Vista Grande Villa, or the John George Home, they may receive a visit from the JATA carolers on December 17th between 2 and 5pm.

