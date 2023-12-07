Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Jackson Area Transportation Authority to bring holiday cheer to assisted living homes this holiday season

JATA is scheduled to visit several assisted living facilities on December 17 to sing Christmas carols.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 14:07:47-05

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

    Do you hear what I hear? This holiday season, you may recognize some carolers that are spreading Christmas cheer to local assisted living facilities. The team at Jackson Area Transportation Authority, as well as their families, will be touring local assisted living centers in Jackson to sign Christmas carols.

    If you, or someone you know, currently resides in Jackson Interfaith Shelter, The Legacy Assisted Living, John Ganton's Countryside, Vista Grande Villa, or the John George Home, they may receive a visit from the JATA carolers on December 17th between 2 and 5pm.

    Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

    Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

    Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

    Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

    Follow us on Twitter

    Like us on Facebook

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter