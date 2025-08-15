Jackson-area superintendents: Will money for school lunches run out?

JACKSON, Mich — For Jackson-area students, it's back to school next week. But, with the state's budget still in question, will there be money to put food on these cafeteria tables?

WATCH VIDEO FOR COMMENTS FROM SCHOOL OFFICIALS:

Jackson-area superintendents concerned: Could money for school lunches run out?

"It's something we all rely on. Parents are expecting it," says East Jackson Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Punches. He explains: public schools statewide have been providing breakfast and lunch to any student who wants them — universally.

"Normally, we would have to use money out of our budget, or parents would have to go in and fill out their income direct certification forms to qualify. It's been any student K-12, which has worked really good for our kids," says Punches.

But both he and Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager point out: state funding for universal meals ends September 30th if Michigan lawmakers do not finalize the state budget.

"Starting the year off, it should be fine until October 1st," says Bontrager. "But, after October 1st, it will be in question unless a budget is passed."

A budgetary cliff area schools are quickly approaching.

"If you offer universal and the state pulls the plug on it, what do you do at that point?" asks Punches.

"This is very unprecedented how long it's taking for us to get a state budget," notes Bontrager. "Not only with the school lunches program, but it just puts us in upheaval as far as we have no idea what is going to happen from day to day as far as where we're going to land budget-wise."

Jackson Public Schools, on the other hand, says it has full federal funding for its student meal program and does not anticipate any interruptions, whatever happens in Lansing.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.