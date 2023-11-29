Jackson area nonprofits come together for Giving Tuesday

The Jackson Chamber hosted a networking event on Giving Tuesday to bring local nonprofits together.

Randy Coleman, Special Olympics Michigan, and Ann Monrore, A.R.E. Inc., both shared about what each of their organizations do for Jackson.

Watch to here what they had to say.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson area nonprofits are coming together for Giving Tuesday to share their missions with the community. The Jackson Chamber hosted a special Giving Tuesday event for local nonprofits. I got the chance to get to learn how local leaders are serving their neighborhoods through their organizations.

Ann Monroe, CEO of A.R.E. Inc. Drop-In Centers shares, "A.R.E. is a peer-run mental health organization, which means that everybody is affiliated with A.R.E. has to have a mental health diagnosis, and so we're kind of an example of what recovery is for mental health."

Randy Coleman, Area Director of Special Olympics Michigan, also shares, "The funds that we raise for area 19 really go back to the athletes. Whether it's purchasing uniforms, registrations to games, as well as transportation."

Special Olympics Michigan and A.R.E. are both accepting donations this Giving Tuesday.

