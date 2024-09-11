Jackson area law enforcement entities come together to participate in active-shooter training

Video shows a simulation of the active-assailant scenario at Optimist Ice Arena.

of the active-assailant scenario at Optimist Ice Arena. Police, fire, and EMS from across the county are coming together for three days to participate in active-assailant training.

The victims portrayed are students studying Law Enforcement at the Jackson Area Career Center.

In a world of unpredictable emergencies, law enforcement is preparing for every scenario they can. This week, police, fire, and EMS departments from across the county are participating in an active-assailant training simulation, as a Rescue Task Force. The training is three days long and it's taking place at Optimist Ice Arena.

"It's very unfortunate but it's the world we're in right now," says Hunter Keith, City of Jackson Fire Department. Keith explained that emergencies, like like this one, aren't always the first things you think about when it comes to being a firefighter. "Not only are we responding to structure fires, car accidents, medical emergencies, and drownings, but now we have to train to put body armor on, and go in a situation where there's a potential gunman."

WATCH: More inside the active-assailant training.

*This is just a simulation.

Jackson area law enforcement active assailant simulation

The neighbors acting as victims in this training are students from the Jackson Area Career Center (JACC), hoping for a future in law enforcement. Law Enforcement Instructor, Tony McNeil, says, "They get to work alongside actual first responders. They got to see the actual police, the actual fire, and the actual ambulance response."

Senior, Lexis Mead, hopes to be a detective one day. She says, "I definitely was a little scared when I heard the gunshots and everyone screaming and freaking out. That was definitely probably the scariest part." This simulation isn't only helping students decide on a career path but is also helping law enforcement across the county prepare for the worst. Mead continues, "It's very important. Hopefully, it doesn't happen around here, but it's good to know that they've got your back if it does happen."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook