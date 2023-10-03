Jackson area Firefighters showing support for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Mich. — This month, Firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township are showing their support for breast cancer awareness.

Fire crews will be wearing breast cancer awareness shirts while on duty during the month of October.

And you can even show your support. The same shirts the fire departments are wearing are being sold online, and the proceeds are all going to a local community member fighting breast cancer.

The shirts, as well as other gear, can be found here.

