Jackson area Firefighters showing support for breast cancer awareness

Firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township are wearing special shirts all month to show their support.
Colin Jankowski
The central station of the Jackson Fire Department.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 17:38:51-04

JACKSON, Mich. — This month, Firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township are showing their support for breast cancer awareness.

Fire crews will be wearing breast cancer awareness shirts while on duty during the month of October.

And you can even show your support. The same shirts the fire departments are wearing are being sold online, and the proceeds are all going to a local community member fighting breast cancer.

The shirts, as well as other gear, can be found here.

