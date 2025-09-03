Jackson affordable housing program faces $3,000 price increase as board approves adjustment with new builder

The Affordable Housing Development Board has approved a price increase for homes in Jackson's 100 Homes Program. The board cited rising material and labor costs over the past year as the reason for the $3,000 increase per home.

The proposal will now go to the Jackson City Council for final approval later in September.



The 100 Homes Program was launched to provide affordable housing options for working families and first-time home buyers. A portion of the planned units have already been completed, with the remaining homes set to reflect the new pricing structure.

"We know that labor costs and material costs do go up. New home construction is terribly expensive," Cory Mays said.

The adjustment comes as the board transitions to a new builder, Norfolk Homes, following the departure of the program's original contractor.

"Norfolk, they have come to the table and they have been probably the best partner through the entire process," Mays said.

Initial negotiations with Norfolk Homes originally included a proposed $5,000 per-home increase. However, after further discussions, the board was able to secure a reduced adjustment of $3,000 per home.

Board Secretary Margaux Dever is also pleased with the result.

"I'm really grateful that they understand the program enough and they care enough about this to only increase a little bit," Dever said.

Mays emphasized the builder's commitment to the program's mission.

"Norfolk Homes gets it. They get what we're doing. They've gotten it from day one. They recognize that it's not just about dollars and cents, and two-by-fours and windows. It's about housing for families and stability for neighborhoods," Mays said.

