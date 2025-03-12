It's the wrecking ball for shuttered Keeders Show Bar

City Council voted Tuesday to demolish Keeders Show Bar on Page Avenue.

The City of Jackson acquired the former adult entertainment venue last year with plans to shut it down.

The City says the demolition is part of its attempts to improve Jackson's East Side, including the East Michigan and Page Avenue business corridors.

"I think it's time," says East Side Jackson neighbor Renee.

"I grew up in this neighborhood, so I think it's a good thing," says Brandy Cooper — also an East Sider.

Not a lot of tears over the impending teardown of Keeders Show Bar here in my neighborhood.

"We could do so much more with this space than that," says Renee.

"I guess it's due for a change," says Marcus.

The location was an adult entertainment club.

City Council unanimously approving a demolition contract for $65,050 Tuesday after purchasing the building late last year for $105,000.

City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick told me in December that the goal was to shut it down…and tear it down.

"Makes sense," says Renee. "We don't want to replace it with something just like that. We want something better for the community."

The City has said the demolition is part of efforts to remake Jackson's East Side — including businesses along the Page and Michigan Avenue corridors.

Neighbors I talked to are hopeful.

"I think that Jackson's doing pretty good with the upgrades," says Cooper.

"Improve it. Definitely. We need this improved," says Renee. "We need more stuff for the teenagers and kids, if we could, you know. And just for the community in general."

