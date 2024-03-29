"It's outrageous." Jackson County farmer shares why he's not raising his egg prices anytime soon

Video shows chickens of Seffernick Farms, where they have over 600 laying chickens.

With the cost of eggs soaring to around $4 a dozen, it's making one farmer in Hanover scratch his head. "It's outrageous," said Nick Seffernick. "Most of the time, they're only a few cents less than ours, or about the same and we haven't changed our prices in four years."

At Seffernick Farms, they charge $3.50 a dozen, and have no plans to raise their price, even with seeing an increase in demand last year. "Ever since then, we haven't been able to keep up, so everything's been pretty consistent. We always sell out." Seffernick shared that what might be affecting chickens elsewhere isn't a problem for the 600+ laying chickens on their farm.

Seffernick explained "Birds in barns are kept in extremely sterile environments, so whenever something gets in, it takes them all out. I think that might be the problem. Mine are always out here, so I don't think it bothers them too much." Seffernick explained that they also grow their own feed, so perhaps that's also a factor in what keeps his chickens healthy.

This local farmer doesn't see the prices of eggs going down at neighborhood grocery stores any time soon, which may ruffle some feathers. "Well, once they go up, they never really seem to come back down, do they? I think it's going to stay about the same." Which, according to Seffernick, gives neighbors all the more reason to go farm-fresh when buying eggs. "It helps out your community. That's for sure."

