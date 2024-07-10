It's not just Jackson's streets and rivers that are being impacted by flooding

Video shows the Grand River in Jackson, Park Road, and Grow Jackson gardens, each seeing some flooding.

Executive Director of Grow Jackson says flooding can impact some crops.

However, Grow Jackson has taken precautions to prepare for the heavy rainfall Jackson is seeing.

Water levels in Jackson have reached new heights in the streets and parks. Even the Grand River met its crest at 15.12' Wednesday morning. However, it's not just these major spots that have seen some serious water levels.

Park Road

"If it keeps raining like this for days and days, I'm worried that we're going to see our compost and topsoil wash away," says Executive Director of Grow Jackson, Jacob Inosencio.

Grow Jackson's community gardens are feeling the weight of heavy rain as well.

Ella Sharp Park

"You might see some plants float up out of the ground if they haven't gotten as established as we would like. If that starts to happen, we're going to have some serious problems and concerns," Inosencio shares.

Grand River

Just last month, Grow Jackson was sharing the impacts that extreme heat was having in the greenhouse. This time, things have taken a slippery turn.

Last month:

How one nonprofit is combatting heat while providing fresh food for neighbors

"It's pretty high everywhere, so it's tough for the drainage to keep up," Inosencio explains, but thanks to their no-till farming method and raised beds, they were able to keep the impacts from this week's storm at bay. "With that, the soil's healthier. It means that the root structures are stronger, and because of that healthier soil, we can hold more water."

Though it may keep them from harvesting as soon as they'd like, it won't keep them from providing fresh food to our neighbors. "So far, so good, but we know more rain is coming, so we're going to do our best to keep on eye on it and keep our fingers crossed."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook