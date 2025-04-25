"It's happening!" Excitement begins as renovations for Brooklyn's Star Theatre are announced

Video shows a kick-off event to celebrate the first milestone of the Star Theatre renovation on Friday.

The Star Theatre has been vacant since 1990. A capital campaign has been launched to restore the old space

At the event, neighbors shared their excitement for a new life to be given to a community cornerstone.

Brooklyn's Star Theatre, a landmark that means so much to so many. When Cathy Osborn walked in, she exclaimed, "Oh my gosh! I'm in the Star Theatre!" When asked, "Why the excitement?" she responded, "I grew up here! We did this every Saturday."

Another neighbor, Jennifer Scanlon, also has fond memories of the Star Theatre. "Oh, my heart is with the Star Theatre," she says, "So many fun memories, so many movies. I saw Bambi here. I saw Footloose here, and I had my first kiss here!"

Decades of memories that have been on hold since 1990, the last time the theatre was open. However, that was just an intermission. "I just got a little tour and I think it's going to be amazing," shares Mark Chmielewski, after his first look.

WATCH: Learn more about this capital campaign from my visit in January

MOVIES AND MEMORIES: The pursuit to restore Brooklyn's Star Theatre

The group behind the restoration is raising money for the project. The plan is to show movies and put on performances once again, once renovations are finished. Friday, they celebrated the announcement of their first renovation: the marquee. "(It) will be very, very cool, because people will drive by and see that. It will continue to build enthusiasm and anticipation for the project," says Development Director Jessica Malcheff. A new, digital marquee will be the first step to getting the Star ready for its second act, something neighbors have been waiting for for decades.

"It's such a tight-knit community," shares another visitor, Jenna Chmielewski, "We're going to add an extra layer for family-friendly events, and that's what we're really excited about." Friday's kick-off was proof of that excitement neighbors have to, once again, make memories at the Star.

Memories Curator, Cody Morehead, describes that excitement. "People are here. People are here from the community. They've come out to see what's happening. They're noticing that things are actually taking place and making progress, and we're just over the moon."

"It's amazing, because we didn't think it would ever happen. It's opened and closed, and people have had ideas to refurbish it, but it's never come to pass. It's happening!" exclaims Osborn.

The Restore the Star team is hoping for a soft opening at the end of 2026.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook